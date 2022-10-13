List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022

Turkeys are displayed for sale in a grocery store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed.

Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

We wanted to save you a trip and share where you can and can’t go on Thursday, Nov. 24.

*Always call ahead to confirm your local store is open, as most will be*

Here is a list of retailers confirmed to be closed for the holiday (list subject to change):

Here are some retailers expected to be open for the holiday:

