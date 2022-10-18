Naval Hospital Jacksonville to hold training drills on Friday

Driver dead after attempting to ram Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you hear explosions and gunfire from the Naval Hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Friday, don’t be alarmed — it’s only training drills.

The Naval Hospital will be holding training evolutions on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., which could include simulated explosions and gunfire, the Navy said.

They warned that residents in the area might hear loud noises during the training, which is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program.

The program prepares hospital personnel to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.