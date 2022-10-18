60º

Naval Hospital Jacksonville to hold training drills on Friday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you hear explosions and gunfire from the Naval Hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Friday, don’t be alarmed — it’s only training drills.

The Naval Hospital will be holding training evolutions on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., which could include simulated explosions and gunfire, the Navy said.

They warned that residents in the area might hear loud noises during the training, which is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program.

The program prepares hospital personnel to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

