Man in critical condition after shot multiple times on Jacksonville southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s southside Sunday night.

Officers found a man in his early 30′s shot in the chest in a gated community on Climbing Ivy Trail around 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said this is an isolated incident and are questioning everyone involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904 630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.