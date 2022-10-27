Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue

News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week.

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for critical public workers up to an additional $50,000 of the assessed home value.

That also includes correctional officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals and active-duty members of the Florida National Guard.

State officials project that this would collectively save the targeted homeowners $80.9 million in property taxes in the next fiscal year, with the annual savings growing to $93.6 million in five years.

Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland said that would mean a savings of about $550 a year for those who take advantage, but, that also would mean $38 million in lost tax revenue for the county.

“You have to look at it, if you’re not getting this exemption, then one or two things will happen. Either the city will cut out $38 million of services or they will have to increase revenues somewhere else to get this,” Holland said.

The bill had broad bipartisan support.

Republican Florida House Representative Josie Tomkow, a sponsor of the bill to put it on the ballot said, “Home values and property taxes are on the increase, and Florida’s critical public employees deserve a break. They shouldn’t worry about whether they have a home to return to while they are out protecting ours.”

The only “no” vote for the bill came from Democrat Florida State Senator Bobby Powell who says the priority should be to get more police, firefighters and teachers into homes. The Florida Association of Counties opposed the proposal in the legislature, saying it could shift more of the tax burden to businesses and to renters, who would include members of the targeted professions.

“You know, that debate can go both ways. Can the city afford $38 million and do we really make an impact on an individual household by giving them an extra $550 a year?” Holland said.

In order for the Amendment to pass, it would need to be approved by 60% of voters. It would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

