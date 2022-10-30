Man fatally shot in Moncrief neighborhood, JSO says

JSO says a man in his late teens, early twenties, died at the hospital after the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after being shot Saturday night on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

When police arrived at Golfbrook Drive in the Moncrief neighborhood around 7: 30 p.m., they said they found a man in his late teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to witnesses, there was an apparent argument before the shooting occurred, JSO said.

According to police, The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to the hospital in serious condition.

The man died from his injuries and will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating the situation. JSO said it is looking for one person as the suspect but did not provide further suspect information.

The investigation is in the early stages.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.