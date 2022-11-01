Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for the candidates for Florida Agriculture Commissioner?

Wilton Simpson and Naomi Blemur are the candidates for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Primary voters chose Republican Wilton Simpson and Democrat Naomi Blemur to compete for the commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in November’s general election.

The winner will take the seat held for the last four years by Democrat Nikki Fried, who ran in the Democratic primary for governor but came in second to Charlie Crist.

News4JAX sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Check out the News4JAX Voter’s Guide to read the responses of those seeking your vote in their own words.

Do you have any questions for Simpson or Blemur? Both will be interviewed by This Week in Jacksonville host Kent Justice this week and we want to hear from you.

Fill out the form below and we will pick at least one question to ask each of the candidates.