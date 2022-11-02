‘Safety is priority’: State inspectors check rides at Greater Jacksonville Fair Association ahead of opening day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State inspectors were on hand looking at the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair rides on Wednesday — one day before it is slated to open.

The issue of ride safety has been in the headlines in the past year — especially the incident at ICON Park in Orlando where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death when he slipped out of the attraction seat. The Orlando FreeFall ride has since closed permanently following lawsuits.

There was also an incident last spring at the Clay County Fair when a ride worker was caught between metal flooring and the ride had to be temporarily shut down while he was extricated.

“The state inspectors are here — the rides are inspected every time they’re set up,” Bill Olson, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair CEO & President said concerning ride safety. The midway operators are setting them up. They inspect it themselves, then they call over the state inspectors to come over to do a final inspection. That’s our number one priority. Safety is number one. So we are very strict on rides setting up and making sure everything is good to go. We don’t take any chances. Even if there’s the smallest issue. We don’t open it.”

Fair officials also pointed out a reminder to residents that the fair remains will remain in downtown Jacksonville at the fairgrounds.

There are plans to move the fair eventually to the Westside near the Jacksonville Equestrian Center, but that won’t happen for at least two more years.

Prices: Standard Admission: Adults $10 | Seniors (65 and up) $6 | Kids (ages 6-12) $6 | Kids 5 and under Free | Standard Unlimited Mechanical Ride Armband: $30

Location: Jacksonville Fairgrounds at 510 Fairgrounds Place Jacksonville, Florida 32202