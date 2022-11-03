Jacksonville man pleads guilty to charges connected to forging signatures on voter registration forms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges connected to forging signatures on Florida voter registration forms and petitions for Constitutional amendments last year.

The defendant, Jordan Daniels, appeared in court Thursday morning to enter his plea and will now be heading to jail for 10 months followed by 14 months of probation. He will also have to pay approximately $2,000 in fines.

Daniels was arrested on a charge of identity theft of more than 20 people in November of 2021 and then again in June of this year on a charge of criminal use of personal information of more than 10 victims. After pleading guilty, he is now considered a felon.

The Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Mike Hogan, said the fraudulent voter registration forms and petitions he turned in found were thrown out.

The SOE also told News4JAX last year, “The discovery of these attempts at fraud shows that the system here in Duval County and all of Florida is secure and trustworthy. Voters can have confidence that their information is secure and will be counted accurately.”

The State Attorney’s Office said they believed Daniels’ motivation was personal financial gain rather than political motivation. Daniels could have been facing more than ten years in prison.

Daniels didn’t speak much in court; he just answered the judge’s questions.

Another defendant also accused of forging voter registration forms and petitions around the same time as Daniels, Devin King, has a pretrial hearing set for next week.