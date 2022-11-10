Clay County: Significant flooding around Black Creek, Doctors Inlet due to storm surge

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – During a Thursday afternoon news briefing, Clay County Emergency Operations officials said the main issue appears to be “storm effects” from Nicole.

At the 2:30 p.m. news conference, EOC Deputy Director Mike Ladd said the Clay County area had experienced about two-and-a-half inches of rain from the storm.

“While rain may continue as the bands pass through, we anticipate that that will also subside a little bit as well,” Ladd said. " However, the big problem right now as broadcasted is the three- to four-foot above ground level storm surge is starting to materialize.”

Ladd said assessment crews determined there had been significant flooding events at Black Creek, Doctors Inlet and other areas along the St. Johns River. A greater damage assessment was planned for Friday, and Ladd said the EOC would remain activated through the night and into Friday.

Shelters in Clay closed at 6 p.m. In an evening news conference, Ladd said the focus had shifted to people impacted by the storm and flooding from the surge. Anyone requiring assistance was told to call 1-877-252-9362.

Ladd said officials believe the highest tide occurred at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and he said every subsequent cycle should be one foot lower throughout the weekend.

Garbage pickup was planned for Friday. Ladd added that the yard waste fee at the Rosemary Hill Landfill is being waived until Nov. 21.

Here are some SnapJax photos shared from the Clay County area from News4JAX Insiders:

