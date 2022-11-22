TV news helicopter crashes in Charlotte, killing pilot and meteorologist

A helicopter pilot and meteorologist who worked for WBTV, a Charlotte, North Carolina TV station, died in a chopper crash Tuesday. The men have been identified as meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

"The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss." https://t.co/36DdB1KxoH — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) November 22, 2022

The crash happened near the southbound lanes off Interstate 77 just south of Charlotte. A witness told investigators that the pilot’s actions may have saved countless lives as he avoided crashing onto the highway.

The pilot is a hero in my eyes. Witnesses indicated that the pilot made diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives. Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in the incident. https://t.co/yjpeN6zyBF — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) November 22, 2022

WBTV issued the following statement on its website following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Everyone at WJXT, News4JAX, is keeping the WBTV team and the families of Chip and Jason in our thoughts after this tragedy.