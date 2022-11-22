60º

LIVE

Local News

TV news helicopter crashes in Charlotte, killing pilot and meteorologist

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: helicopter crash, Charlotte
WBTV helicopter pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers died in a helicopter crash Tuesday November 22, 2022. (WBTV)

A helicopter pilot and meteorologist who worked for WBTV, a Charlotte, North Carolina TV station, died in a chopper crash Tuesday. The men have been identified as meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

The crash happened near the southbound lanes off Interstate 77 just south of Charlotte. A witness told investigators that the pilot’s actions may have saved countless lives as he avoided crashing onto the highway.

WBTV issued the following statement on its website following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Everyone at WJXT, News4JAX, is keeping the WBTV team and the families of Chip and Jason in our thoughts after this tragedy.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email