Memorial service honors Jacksonville boy fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members met Friday night to remember the life of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last weekend.

Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, is not only getting the community’s support — she’s also receiving it from those who are trying to find her son’s killer.

On Friday, mourners gathered outside the Q L Douglas Funeral Home for the memorial service. Among those in attendance — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

“I think it’s very, very important to express how the [Jacksonville] Sheriff’s Office really is behind these families that suffer these kinds of losses,” Waters said. “I just wanted to come here and show my respect, and show my support.”

It was Monday that Waters — accompanied by community leaders and elected officials — vowed to find the person or people who killed Holland, asking citizens, to help fight violence on Jacksonville’s streets.

On Friday night, Waters said JSO is making headway in the case.

“We have some leads we’re working, we’re still working, detectives have been working very, very long hours,” Waters said. “There are some things that we have that are going in a positive direction.”

The sheriff said he couldn’t reveal more information without risking the integrity of the investigation.

The shooting last Saturday occurred as an SUV was on the way home from football practice. Holland was one of five people inside when the SUV was struck in a hail of gunfire, which injured two others. Holland was the only one who died.

His mother invited the public to her son’s memorial service Friday night, asking that people wear red and gold — the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs, Holland’s favorite football team.

Holland’s funeral service begins Saturday at Noon at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Edgewood Avenue. The community is also invited to attend.

