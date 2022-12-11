Prominent Jacksonville pastor dies at 67 after fight with cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prominent minister in Jacksonville has died after a fight with cancer.

Garry Wiggins was the pastor of Evangel Temple on the city’s westside. He served there for more than four decades.

He was 67 years old.

Wiggins was known as a fiery and passionate preacher.

To Jordan Wiggins, who has been an associate pastor at the church for 13 years, Garry was not only his pastor but his father.

“He was a phenomenal friend to so many,” Jordan said about his father. “He was a counselor, he was a mentor, he was dad, he was granddad. He was a hunting buddy and fishing buddy.”

Garry died Dec. 7 after a three-year battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Jordan says his dad’s faith and vision for reaching the next generation never changed, despite sickness.

“He was passionate about souls,” Jordan said. “Passionate about people coming to know the Lord. He was passionate about people hungering and longing for the Lord.”

Dean Hollingsworth became friends with Garry almost 30 years ago before even knowing Garry was a minister.

Hollingsworth was Jordan’s T-ball coach.

“[Garry] would always make you feel loved and important,” said Hollingsworth, who has been attending the church since 1994. He is a deacon, Sunday School teacher and outreach leader.”

Garry served for 45 years at Evangel Temple.

Many of those were as a co-pastor with his father, Cecil.

Garry became the senior pastor in 2010.

He led thousands of people through the doors over the years.

There is a lot to list on Garry’s resume.

According to the church, Garry was on civic and business boards in the city. He also helped raise more than $8 million for missionaries and other ministries across the world.

Jordan and Hollingsworth say Garry not only loved the church and the community, but he practiced what he preached.

“We saw what a faithful ministry, faithful pastor looked like, which brought inspiration to our lives,” Jordan said.

“Not only would he pray for the members of the church, but he would be praying for the community, the other churches, praying for other pastors in the community,” Hollingsworth said. “I had an empty spot in my heart because I knew [Garry’s] heart. He loved us loving on the community. That is who Pastor Garry is.”

Garry Wiggins’ celebration of life service will be at the church Wednesday night. He will be laid to rest Thursday.