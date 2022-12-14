Morning showers and warmer air for Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Good morning! We’ve already seen some showers in parts of the area, and a few showers will remain possible for the rest of the AM hours. Some breaks in the clouds are expected in the afternoon, with much warmer highs today in the mid 70s.

Later tonight, clouds will increase and thicken ahead of our next storm system. We’ll see daybreak temps in the mid 60s.

Active weather returns Thursday as a strong cold front pushes into the area. Scattered showers and storms will be likely, with some storms possibly strong to severe. Highs for Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

Sunshine and drier air moves in for Friday, but it will be cooler. Temps to close out the week will be in the mid 60s.

Rain chances have increased for Saturday, with scattered activity now likely in the PM hours. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 60s.

It’s now looking dry for the Jags game Sunday, but it will be cool. Temps for Sunday will only be in the mid 50s.

The cool weather will stick around to start next week.