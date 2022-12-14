News4JAX takes home 6 Suncoast Emmy Awards

Several members of the News4JAX family took home some well-deserved awards after the Suncoast Emmys this weekend.

In the category of News Feature-Serious Feature (Single Report), anchor Joy Purdy and managing editor of special projects Jodi Mohrmann won Emmys for the report “High Anxiety.”

In the category of Diversity/Equity/Inclusion-News (no production time limit), reporter Marilyn Parker and photojournalist Ciara Earrey won for their report “A Second Shot.”

In the Health/Medical category, anchor Bruce Hamilton won for his report “Scoping Out Cancer: My Personal Story,” and in the same category, anchor Mary Baer and Mohrmann won for their story “Child Unsafe.”

In the Promotion: News Promotion (Campaign) category, Sherry Carpenter, Chrissy Sellers and Dylan Smith, all of News4JAX’s Creative Services Department, won Emmys for the campaign “News4JAX: They Are Who They’ve Always Been.”

In the Hard News Report category, anchor Vic Micolucci and Mohrmann won for the report “Manhunters.”

Congratulations to all the winners. We are so proud of you.