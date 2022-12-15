Beaches Museum volunteers Heather Ketron (right) and Cindy White (left) running the Hogwarts Express and a Polar Express freight train at the Beaches Branch Library.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Choo! Choo! The trains are running at the Beaches Branch Library!

The train display — featuring winter wonderlands and themed setups — will be on display from Friday, Dec. 16 to Dec. 31.

The main train event will be held in the community room on Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. where visitors can view the trains, meet Santa and more.

The library is located at 600 3rd St, Neptune Beach, FL.

For library hours of operation or more information, click here or call 904 255-2665. See the graphics below for the schedule.

Holiday trains running at Beaches Branch Library until New Year’s Eve (News4JAX)

Beaches Train Club running holiday trains at Beaches Library (News4JAX)

Beaches Branch Hours

Mon, Dec. 12 — 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tue, Dec. 13 — 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wed, Dec. 14 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thu, Dec. 15 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 16 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 17 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 18 Closed