ON SALE NOW: 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards tickets

Don’t be left out of one of the biggest parties to start 2023.

The fourth annual Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) and The Porter Firm, return on Friday, February 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Center for Performing Arts on the Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus.

News4JAX anchors Melanie Lawson and Tarik Minor host the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The winners from our eight categories will be announced, along with live musical performances produced by Meachum Clarke & Company, a red carpet arrival, preparty cocktail hour and an after-party.

Tickets to our biggest party yet are $75 and will be general admission for all. There’s only room for 500 guests so don’t wait. You can purchase tickets by going to the FSCJ Artist Series website starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

The eight categories for the Jacksonville Image Awards are:

Trailblazer Award

One to Watch Award

Rising Star Award

Be the Change, Be Yourself Award

Music Excellence Award

Innovator Award

Education Excellence Award

Pinnacle Award

Meachum L. Clarke & COMPANY perform at the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) is committed to informing and celebrating the communities we serve. The Jacksonville Image Awards were created to honor and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations in the African American community to inspire, educate, and enlighten everyone we reach that success is achievable and should be celebrated.

The Jacksonville Image Awards honor those who have achieved success in a chosen profession or career, and whose efforts have made a significant positive impact on the community. Honorees are noted for the consistency and longevity of their work, including their individual achievements and efforts to inspire and support the success of others.

Jennifer Robinson of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office accepts the Education Excellence Award at the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)