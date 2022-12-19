Traffic Alert: All southbound lanes of Buckman Bridge to close Monday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol will close all southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge on Interstate 295 starting at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure and said it is for “investigative purposes.” FHP told News4JAX it is investigating the bridge following a deadly crash that happened in the area early Sunday morning that left an Orange Park man dead. FHP traffic homicide investigators said they need to take daylight photos of the bridge. No arrests have been made as of Monday.

Officials expect the closures to be lifted by 4 p.m., investigation and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

FDOT said the full detour is expected to take about an hour.

Motorists traveling on southbound I-295 at 1 p.m. will be detoured to U.S. 17 and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek an alternate route.

Following the initial investigation activities, law enforcement personnel is expected to reopen the two inside lanes of the Buckman Bridge and keep the outside lanes closed for longer. The additional lane closures are expected to be in place for an additional two hours.

Drivers seeking real-time traffic alerts may visit FL511.com or download the FL511 app.