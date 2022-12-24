Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours.

JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street in the Springfield neighborhood.

Heavy smoke filled the air as crews worked to put out the fire.

The extent of the damage to the building is unclear at this time, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

There were no injuries. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.