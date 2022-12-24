26º

Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

Massive fire on 8th Street (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours.

JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street in the Springfield neighborhood.

Heavy smoke filled the air as crews worked to put out the fire.

The extent of the damage to the building is unclear at this time, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

There were no injuries. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

