TELL US: Why do you agree or disagree with Forbes rating Jacksonville as Florida’s #2 best place to live?

Vintage illustration of Greetings from Jacksonville, Florida large letter vintage postcard, 1930s. (Photo by Found Image Holdings/Corbis via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forbes just named Jacksonville as Florida’s second best place to live in Florida. It uses data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, unemployment and the crime rate.

Tampa was ranked #1.

Jacksonville beat out other popular Florida cities such as Miami, Orlando, Sarasota and Melbourne.

