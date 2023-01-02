Flights into Florida delayed due to air traffic control issue, FAA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A nationwide ground stop was issued Monday afternoon for flights into Florida due to a saturated air space, according to News4JAX aviation expert Ed Booth.

According to an article written by CNN, which received a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the air traffic control issues are triggering hours-long delays into Florida airports.

“The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved,” the agency said in a statement to CNN.

WESH 2 in Florida also spoke with the FAA, which to received a statement. It said the issue has to do with ERAM, which is short for the “En Route Automation Modernization system.”

“It’s been resolved and planes are slowly being allowed to depart,” the statement to WESH reads.

To check flights into Jacksonville International Airport, follow this link.