Man killed in Jacksonville shooting was UPS employee, family member says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who was killed in a shooting Monday in Northwest Jacksonville.

A family member said Glen Bess left behind a newborn daughter. Police said he was one of two people wounded in the shooting on Baldwin Street. The other person hasn’t been identified.

The family member only spoke to News4JAX by phone on a condition of anonymity.

“He was a very giving person,” the family member said. “He’d give his last to anybody in need.”

Bess’ loved one said he had a lot ahead of him — a lot to look forward to.

“He was a hard-working person. UPS supervisor. He had a daughter — a newborn daughter, and his birthday just passed,” the family member said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not announced an arrest, and there hasn’t been any information released about a potential suspect.

“He was a great guy, and he didn’t deserve what he got,” the family member said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS.