Lawrence waits for Jaguars teammates to leave the field, congratulates them after playoff loss

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence speaks during a news conference after an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following a crushing 27-20 playoff loss to the Kansas City Cheifs on Saturday, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t immediately leave the field and head to the locker room.

Instead, the team captain waited in the tunnel and exchanged hugs and handshakes with the majority of the team in what some are calling a classy move by the rising star.

Trevor Lawrence left the field, then waited to congratulate every teammate he could before heading to the locker room.



That's leadership 👏 (via @MiaOBrienTV) pic.twitter.com/biBvxu7vil — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2023

Mia O’Brien, a Jaguars reporter with 1010XL, captured the moment on video and said Lawrence congratulated 75% of his teammates.

Lawrence finished the game 24-of-39 for 217 yards and one touchdown to go with an interception.

Lawrence helped lead the team to a 9-8 record in a turnaround season, a division title and the first trip to the playoffs for the team in five years.