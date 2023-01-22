‘This is a sad day’: Abortion rights group gathers at Jacksonville park on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Supporters and opposers came out to rally for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville National Organization for Women held a rally at Springfield Park Sunday afternoon to remember the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade.

Dozens who showed up to the park listened to various speakers including doctors, mothers and community leaders, who talked about abortion rights. Lanelle Phillmon told News4JAX that mourning the overturning of Roe v. Wade is something she thought she’d never see in her life. She also said she never thought she’d be fighting to get it back.

“This is a sad day. We should be celebrating women’s rights and reproductive choices and health care. Instead, we find ourselves really together, trying to gather together and build confidence in how we’re going to go forward,” Phillmon said.

There were, however, members of the pro-life group Florida Voice for the Unborn, who also attended the rally.

“Today, on the pro-life side, is really a day of mourning. Mourning the more than 63 million children who were victims of this very unjust court ruling,” Andrew Shirvell said.

Both parties agreed, however, that resolving the issue boils down to people going to the polls and voting.

Phillmon believes that people should vote political leaders in office who can help expand abortion rights. While Shirvell said there needs to be a vote to make abortion completely illegal.