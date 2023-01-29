JSO: Toddler drowns in family pool at home in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

A toddler was found unresponsive in a family pool in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news briefing.

According to JSO, officers were called to a home on Noroad in response to a reported drowning. When they arrived, they found a child, believed to be at least 2 to 3 years old, inside the pool of the home.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department performed lifesaving measures and the child was taken to the hospital but died.

JSO said it believes the child wandered off. An investigation is in progress with the Department of Children and Families because the family has other kids. According to JSO, the family is cooperating with the investigators.

JSO believes the incident was an accident.

According to News4JAX records, there have been 50 drownings in Northeast Florida since 2016, 25 of which have been in pools and 12 in ponds.