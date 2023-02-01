College Board plans to release new framework for AP African American studies course

The College Board plans to release a new framework on Wednesday for an Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.

Earlier this month, the DeSantis administration blocked Florida high schools from offering the course.

The College Board wants to clear up any confusion about what the course teaches and agreed to revise the curriculum.

Three Florida high school students plan to sue the state if it doesn’t reverse the ban.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he plans to file the lawsuit against DeSantis on the students’ behalf if the course is not offered.

The state education department rejected the program in a letter earlier this month to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. It said the content of the course is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the course violates state law and pushes a political motive.

Harvard Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad is one of 200 professors from around the nation who penned an open letter in defense of AP African American studies.

The letter reads, “Contrary to DeSantis’s claims of promoting freedom in education, he is suppressing learning in his state and limiting the freedom of Florida students to choose what they can learn. He is destroying core educational principles.”

Muhammad said not offering this course would take education away from students.

″It’s a powerful signal that Florida doesn’t take education as seriously as other places,” he said.

The rejection follows efforts by DeSantis to now remove DEI programs from state colleges and universities.

Prior to that, the governor overhauled Florida’s curriculum by eliminating critical race theory.

In 2021, the state banned teaching the concept, and last year, DeSantis signed a bill restricting how schools can talk about race with students.

There is no clear indication of what time the College Board will release its plan.