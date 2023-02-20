Family mourns loss of 41-year-old man shot, killed in Hogan’s Creek in December

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. – A 41-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Hogan’s Creek area in December has been identified by his family.

Marvin Lewis was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment on Doctor Roy Baker Street on Dec. 4, 2022. Paramedics said he died on the scene. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Feb. 5th it arrested 30-year-old Aja Bailey in connection to the shooting.

Bailey was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Lewis’s family remembered him as a unique and good person.

“I wasn’t expecting it, for him to end like that. He was a good guy. I know he had his days but at the end of the day, he didn’t deserve to be treated like that,” Lewis’s sister Gabrielle Murray said.

Although the family said they are still at a loss, they are glad that justice is being served.

Lewis’s other sister, Pamela Lewis, said she is taking his loss the hardest since the two spoke every day.

“I still got a text in my phone from like a week before it happened. He was like, ‘When are you going to take me out? Give me my flowers while I’m still here?’ And until this day, it sticks with me,” his sister said.

JSO has not released any information on a motive for the shooting.