Ambulances on the way to the scene of a crash on I-295 north.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash with injuries shut down all lanes of Interstate 295 on Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on I-295 northbound near Wilson Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

No other details about the crash were immediately available, including how many people or vehicles were involved.

The crash backed up traffic in the area.

All lanes were reopened by 5:30 p.m.