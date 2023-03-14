Deputies locate Saturn Sky convertible after body found in burned Putnam County home

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Questions remain, but deputies have located a silver Saturn Sky convertible that they were looking for after the body of a man was found inside a home that caught fire in Hawthorne.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office also on Tuesday confirmed the identity of the man who was found inside the home as Louis Stackhouse. He was the owner of the car and the home.

According to a previous news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Putnam County Fire Rescue responded the morning of March 5 to a fire at a home on Cottonwood Drive. Upon entry, they discovered a body of an adult.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire and the body was sent for an autopsy. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. The fire marshal found evidence of arson.

The homeowner’s car, which was captured on surveillance video, was the biggest target of this investigation.

“We believe that may be a big key to this case. Who has that vehicle and where is it,” Col Joe Wells said previously.

No arrests were announced by publication of this article.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 386-329-0800.