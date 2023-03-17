Here’s the order for the First Coast Spelling Bee 🐝

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The First Coast Spelling Bee is coming up, giving 14 local students the chance at the local title and a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Friday morning, The Morning Show continued our annual tradition of choosing the order those students will compete in at the March 31 local bee at LaVilla School of the Arts.

The Spelling Bee will air on television closer to the date of the national bee.

Here’s the order the students will spell in:

Mitchell Spencer Edelstein*, 8th grader, Flagler County, Buddy Taylor Middle School Kaylyn Murphy*, 7th grader, Hamilton County, Hamilton County High School Westin Martin, 8th grader, Alachua County, Abraham Lincoln Middle School Dallas Norman*, 8th grader, Baker County, Baker County Middle School Dasia Glass, 7th grader, Madison County, Madison County Central School Bradley Harrison*, 7th grader, Suwannee County, Suwannee Middle School Leighmar Wilson, 7th grader, Duval County, Manor Oaks Academy Sree Vidya Siliveri, 6th grader, St. Johns County, Alice B. Landrum Middle School Rena Reddish*, 8th grader, Clay County, Keystone Heights Junior High School Peyton Harpman, 5th grader, Nassau County, Callahan Intermediate School Jillian Huntley, 5th grader, Putnam County, Melrose Elementary School Nicholas Salazar, 7th grader, Bradford County, Bradford Middle School Tucker Ayers, 5th grader, Columbia County, Fort White Elementary School Maddison McKenzie, 5th grader, Union County, Lake Butler Middle School

*returning speller