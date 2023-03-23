Sources: 2 people, dog on board small plane that crashed in wooded area of St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Lanes of U.S. Highway 1 from Big Oak Road to Lewis Speedway were closed Thursday night due to a plane crash, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details were not immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office, which posted the information on its official Facebook page. Multiple sources told News4JAX that two people and a dog were on board the plane, which they said went down in a wooded area.

The small plane caught fire when it went down not far from Northeast Florida Regional Airport. Both people, sources said, had serious injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

We’re told the dog was taken to a veterinarian’s office for evaluation.

Additional information from authorities was not immediately provided.