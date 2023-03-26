2 minorly injured after small plane crashes at St. Augustine Airport

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A small plane with two passengers crashed Sunday afternoon while landing at the St. Augustine Airport, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A Piper Aircraft was landing on the airstrip when it veered off the runway into the grass area. According to the report, the aircraft’s propeller struck a ditch and caused it to stop just off the runway.

The pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

This incident comes just days after another small plane crashed outside of the Northeast Florida Regional Airport. The family dog died and a man and a woman were burned when the plane caught fire.