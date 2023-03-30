K-9 March Madness: 2 local K-9s need your vote to win ‘Top Dog in Florida’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs Association has announced its “Final Four” in the K-9 March Madness tournament and two local K-9s have made the cut!

Among the contestants that topped the list were K-9 Axle from Flagler County and Nassau County’s new K-9 pup Rip.

Now it’s time to help them win with a simple vote on the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Facebook page.

You can cast your vote by selecting the “love” or “care” reaction for the photo that is above each K9′s photo. The “love” reaction is the heart and the “care” reaction is the emoji hugging the heart. Please vote on the photos in the Facebook post to have your vote recorded.

The third round of voting will end at 5 p.m. on Friday (3/31). The winner of each matchup will go to the CHAMPIONSHIP round.

We would love for our local K-9s to be highlighted and praised for all of the hard work they do! So go vote!