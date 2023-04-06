Jacksonville union workers protest two bills making their way through Florida Legislature

Union members speak out against to bills they call "anti-union."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Union workers in Jacksonville are fighting two bills making their way through Tallahassee.

A group of them held this rally in front of a Jacksonville state representative’s office on Thursday.

They said Senate Bill 256 and House Bill 1445, if passed, would reduce the power of unions and change the way unions operate throughout Florida.

The union workers were outside of State Representative Jessica Baker’s office asking her to vote no on House Bill 1445.

They left a letter at her office, claiming that state special interest groups are trying to gut the freedoms and values of working Floridians.

“This legislation that if passed would have a negative impact on the frontline voices of our teachers, utility workers, electricians, municipal workers, first responders and medical worker,” said Michael Sampson with the American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

House Bill 1445 would:

Require union members to sign a membership authorization form that recognizes Florida as a right-to-work state

It would require union dues to be paid directly to the union, instead of the dues being taken from an employee’s paycheck

The bill would also require unions to maintain a 60% membership rate. If not, the union risks decertification

The bill exempts unions representing law enforcement officers and firefighters from any changes

“They have our unions on one side, and the police and fire unions on another side being protected, and it’s splitting us up, and we all work together,” said Balel Xzavian, AFSCME Vice President.

″If it’s good for Florida and good for Florida’s unions, then it should be good for their unions as well, if it’s not good for them, it’s not good for us, then it’s not good for the state of Florida,” said David Bryant, President IBW local 177 Jacksonville.

The bill’s sponsors said police and fire unions have lower participation rates than most teachers unions and said requiring 60% union participation would force unions to better represent their workers. Those who oppose the legislation said if passed, the bill would ultimately take away their power and their voice.

″This bill is just another tactic to silence the unions, this bill is a tactic to bust up the unions,” said Maceo George with the National Association of Letter Carriers.

News4JAX reached out to Baker to see if the rally in front of her office will influence her vote on House Bill 1445. We have not heard back. The bill is being heard in the State Affairs Committee.