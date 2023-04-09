Palatka PD Releases a photo of a murder suspect

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka police department released a photo of a person they consider a murder suspect.

Police say Edarian Price is suspected in the shooting death of Jermarien Edwards.

Police responded to a house on North 16th Street Saturday and found Edwards with a gunshot wound to the torso.

If you see Price or have information on his location, please call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0801. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 1-888-277-8477. A reward is being offered for information that leads to Price’s arrest.