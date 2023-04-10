🔒 Insiders Only: Nominate a local educator as a Hometown Hero

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Our educators without a doubt deserve the world, and how cool would it be to help one of them win a free car?

News4JAX Insiders can nominate an educator they believe deserves a new 2023 Hyundai Tucson.

All certified teachers, school administrators, or other support professionals, such as guidance counselors and media specialists who live in WJXT-Channel 4′s DMA in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are eligible.

Our educators work their tails off. They deserve as much recognition and praise as possible and we want to hear about them.

A News4JAX Insider can nominate and vote for a local educator they believe deserves a new 2023 Hyundai Tucson. (WJXT)

You can begin nominating the educator you believe shows the best Hometown Hero attitude in the form below. Nominations are open from April 10-23. Then News4JAX Insiders can vote for their favorite from April 24-May 7. The top four will then go to a vote before a board made up of News4JAX employees and the winner of a new 2023 Hyundai Tucson will be announced on May 10.

It is very important you read the official contest rules before nominating and voting. Good luck to everyone.

Nominate an Educator here!