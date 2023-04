The armed robbery happened at the Tropical Food Mart on Cassat Avenue off Normandy Boulevard around 5:30 pm Sunday.

JSO says the suspect, who’s believed to be in his mid-30s, robbed the store with a firearm. A struggle ensued between the victim and suspect, causing multiple non-life-threatening injuries to the employee.

He was transported to a hospital.

JSO says rounds were recovered from the scene and are now reviewing surveillance footage.

This is a developing story.