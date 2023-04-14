Pet Partners: Program helps Paxon students de-stress ahead of rigorous testing schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pet Partners of North Florida brought four canines to Paxon School for Advanced Studies Friday to help students de-stress before next month’s rigorous testing schedule.

Students said the dogs are a reminder for them to prioritize their mental health.

“It’s just straight happiness,” Cadyn, a student at Paxon, said. “You’re surrounded by a bunch of fluffy big animals.”

Students got to interact with the dogs on Friday, giving them a huge boost of serotonin.

Rolline Sullivan, VP of Programs at Paxon, said they bring the dogs here to help students before big testing periods.

“It’s just a nice little program where the kids can just relax destress and be calm,” Sullivan said.

The dogs are among a group of four-legged friends who’ve been to the school three other times this year.

“Just having a moment to pet a bunch of beautiful doggies just really fills my soul with happiness and it’s just a very good emotional deliver,” one student said.

During the visits, students can take pets off to the side by themselves for about 10 to 15 minutes to get their own personal petting session in — to get that stress away. To have personal sessions students must have signed permission slips.

“I just kind of feel like having that consciousness about mental health really helps students feel supported with their education,” a student said.

The VP of Paxton’s Parent Teacher Student Association said she has spoken to people at Pet Partners of North Florida about bringing the program to other high schools next year.