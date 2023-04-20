Man charged in violent Nassau County road rage incident to enter plea today

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A man at the center of a violent road rage incident in Nassau County that led to his daughter and another young girl being shot will enter a plea in court Thursday morning.

William Hale was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle in the October 2022 incident.

The driver of an SUV, identified as Frank Gilliard Allison, who exchanged the first shot with Hale, was also initially arrested and charged with attempted murder. However, the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charge.

The court determined Allison was acting in self-defense, under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, when he fired shots.

According to the arrest report, Hale was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck with five people inside. Allison was driving a gray Nissan Murano with three occupants.

The report said both men were driving erratically on U.S. 1.

Hale pulled up next to the Nissan and shouted at Allison to pull over, according to court documents. It goes on to say Hale’s wife made an obscene gesture, then Hale threw a plastic water bottle at the Nissan.

Not knowing exactly what hit his Nissan, according to the report, Allison fired one shot at Hale’s truck, hitting Hale’s 5-year-old daughter.

Upon realizing his daughter was injured, the report says Hale pulled out his own gun and fired several shots at Allison’s SUV.

Allison’s 14-year-old daughter was shot in the back, which collapsed her lung. In a body camera video, the child could be heard yelling, “It hurts!”

Both children survived their injuries.

Throwing something at a moving car is a felony, and Allison acted in self-defense, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Hale’s court appearance is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Nassau County court.