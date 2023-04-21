Motorcyclist dead after head-on crash on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a head-on crash with an SUV in the Commonwealth neighborhood on Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist was driving northbound on Ellis Road Sout, and an SUV was driving southbound on Ellis Road South. That’s when the two vehicles crashed head-on.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he died, JSO said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, according to JSO.

This crash marks the 54th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 10th involving a motorcycle.

News4JAX also reported on another motorcycle fatality at the intersection of University and Atlantic Boulevard on Wednesday.

Witnesses told JSO that motorcycle was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on University Boulevard when the crash happened.