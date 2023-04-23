Mother remembers daughter fatally shot while driving on I-95 as her ‘best friend’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a woman killed on Interstate 95 back in January is speaking out.

Alexcia Anderson, 25, was shot in a car while heading home from celebrating the Jags win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Anderson and another woman were taken to the hospital, where Anderson died.

Anderson’s mom, Rekita Jones, said her daughter and a friend missed a turn and were trying to head west of Jacksonville.

“They were cut off by one vehicle and then another vehicle proceeded to open fire on to the back into the vehicle,” Jones said.

When police arrived, they found the two women on the side of the road. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Jones said the car drove past nine Department of Transportation cameras, but according to DOT, nothing was captured.

Jones said her daughter’s aunt called her and broke the news.

While Jones was at the hospital doctors told her that Anderson was responsive, but a few hours later she received devastating news.

“She didn’t make it. And that’s hard. You know, that’s very hard, because she was such a beautiful person. Fun, loving, and loved everyone that she was close to. Lexi was just a beautiful being,” Jones said. “She was my best friend, you know. And that’s hard. She’s, she was her father’s best friend.”

Jones said her daughter was also a mother.

“She has a child that says mommy all day. The joy of being a grandmother is beautiful. The overwhelming part is learning how to explain to my granddaughter that her mom is no longer here,” Jones said.

Jones also started a foundation in her daughter’s honor.

“We want to build up enough resources to provide assistance with funeral expenses, repass assistance, or any type of financial assistance,” Jones said. “We’re looking to host a gala, the first part of August, just violence in general, to shed some light on what we’re experiencing here, not just in Jacksonville, but Florida.”

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have information, call 904-630-0500.