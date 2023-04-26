Police activity prompts lockdowns at Baldwin Middle-Senior High, nearby elementary school

An assault reported at a Kwik Mart on U.S. 301 prompted a manhunt and lockdowns at two nearby schools in Baldwin.

BALDWIN, Fla. – A reported assault at a KwikMart at U.S. 301 and Beaver Street and a manhunt for the suspect prompted a code red lockdown Wednesday morning at two schools in Baldwin.

The lockdown was reduced to code yellow just after 8:15 a.m. at Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary and Baldwin Middle-Senior High.

Families of students at the elementary school were asked not to let their children walk to school, but the school was open and accepting students arriving by car.

“Please do not let children walk to school due to the police situation in the area,” a message to parents said. “We will call you back if there is any additional information to share. Thank you, and stay tuned.”

Initially, during the code red, even car riders were told to stay home “until further notice” because of the police activity in the Baldwin area.

But police were able to confirm that what had been reported originally as gunfire was actually someone at a construction site using a nail gun. That person was asked to stop until the situation was resolved.