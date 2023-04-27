Richard Nunn to be named WJXT Chief Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WJXT-4 News4JAX is happy to announce the promotion of Richard Nunn to Chief Meteorologist. Richard will take over for John Gaughan who is retiring in May.

Richard started working at WJXT-TV in 2004 after leaving KPTV in Portland, Oregon. He graduated with a Broadcast Journalism degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in Geological and Earth Sciences from Mississippi State University.

Who is Richard? His bio says, “Forecaster extraordinaire, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.”

When asked about becoming the Chief at WJXT, Richard said, “Nineteen years ago I started working here as the weekend meteorologist. I trained with John during the morning and with Chief Meteorologist George Winterling during the evening. A shuffle and a few changes later, John started working evenings with George and I moved to The Morning Show. The next transition was George’s retirement and John’s promotion to the Chief of our team of meteorologists. John has guided us through numerous storms and tropical activity throughout his time as Chief. Today, it’s my turn. I am proud to be joining our evening team and truly honored to share the title that Jacksonville’s best meteorologist held before me — Chief.”

Introducing our newest meteorologist, Katie Garner

Meteorologist Katie Garner will take over forecasting the weather on The Morning Show. Meteorologist Katie Garner is the newest member of the team at News4JAX. Katie started at WJXT on April 12! She has brought even more energy and enthusiasm to the team. Katie most recently worked as a meteorologist for FOX Weather in New York and Orlando. Prior to that, she honed her skills at FOX8 WGHP in Triad, North Carolina, as well as stations in Wilmington and Charlotte, NC, and Columbus, OH. Katie attended college in Raleigh and holds a certification in Weather Forecasting from Penn State University.

When asked about becoming a part of The Morning Show team, Katie said, “To be the Meteorologist on one of the highest-rated Morning Shows in the country — and more importantly follow in Richard’s footsteps — is an honor. I look forward to calling Jacksonville home for a very long time.” Katie went on to say, “Earning the trust and the viewership with the wonderful people in this city is of utmost importance. I am honored to step into this role”