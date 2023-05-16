Golfair community shares concerns regarding new liquor store opening next to elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who live in the Golfair area of Jacksonville on Monday met with city officials to share their concerns about a new liquor store opening up next to an elementary school.

The Metro Gardens Neighborhood Association Brentwood said they have been fighting for a while to not have the liquor store in their community.

The liquor store is slated to open on Golfair Boulevard by the KIPP Voice Academy off Golfair Boulevard.

“I don’t see how the Department of firearms department of Alcohol and Firearms would give approval for transfer of that license close to the school,” one community member said.

Councilman Al Ferraro said it’s a nuisance to the community.

“My idea is to how do we have them open up and how do we do this in a way where we’re not hurting the business owner.”

Councilman Ferraro told News4JAX he can file a resolution by this Wednesday.

Mayoral candidate Donna Deegan was also in attendance to hear the communities concerns. ,