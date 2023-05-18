More testimony expected in resentencing trial of man on death row for kidnapping, robbery, murder

Michael J. Jackson begins his resentencing trial for the kidnapping, robbery and murder of Jacksonville couple in 2005. Ashley Harding joins us to explain Jackson's upcoming sentencing process.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More testimony is expected on Thursday in the resentencing trial of Michael James Jackson, one of the men sent to death row for the kidnapping, robbery and murder of a Jacksonville couple.

Jackson was the ringleader of a group that buried Reggie and Carol Sumner alive in 2005.

He was supposed to be re-tried with co-defendant, Alan Wade, last year, but the judge agreed to separate the two cases after Wade started crying in court during jury selection.

Wade’s resentencing went on as planned. Now, it’s Jackson’s turn.

Jackson, Wade, and Tiffany Cole were all convicted and sentenced to death for the Sumners’ murders, but their sentences were thrown out because they were not unanimous jury recommendations for death.

Wade’s defense argued he was not the mastermind behind the murders and after several days of testimony, Wade was re-sentenced to life without parole. He is now back in prison.

Now, prosecutors contend Jackson is the one who came up with the plan to kidnap, rob, and murder the Sumners. This is the second time he’s tried to appeal his case.

What makes this story all the more interesting is during his initial sentencing, the jury decided eight to four in favor of the death penalty for Jackson in the couple’s murder.

Now, under a new law just passed in the Florida Legislature this year, a unanimous jury recommendation is no longer needed.

Defendant Tiffany Cole is set to be resentenced again in August.