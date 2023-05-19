Man connected to death of woman found in Marco Lake now facing second-degree murder charge after competency review

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man connected to the death of a 23-year-old woman found shot to death in Marco Lake has now been found competent for persecution, according to court records.

Kamaree Singleton was not charged in Beverly Febres’ death as he was ruled not competent in an unrelated drug possession case, but as of last week, records show that Singleton is now facing a second-degree murder charge after a scheduled competency review was completed.

Dedric Wesley, one of the men who was arrested in the case, pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge and other charges.

The state acknowledged that Wesley didn’t shoot Febres. According to the document, there was a fight between Febres and someone named “V-Dub,” and the defense motion, which includes the affidavit of Wesley, states:

“I went to assist in separating the two females who were physically fighting. After they were separated, Ms. Febres returned to her vehicle and quickly retrieved a firearm. Ms. Febres discharged the firearm one time in the direction of V-Dub, which grazed Mr. (Kamaree) Singleton.”

Beverly Febres (Special to WJXT)

Wesley states that Febres got into her car, leaving with his belongings and cell phone, saying it was the last time he ever spoke with her. In the statement, he said he received a message on Facebook Messenger from family members of Febres that contained a link saying she was found dead.

“Ultimately, I was not present when Ms. Febres a shot and killed. I did not witness the shooting of Ms. Febres. I did not assist in dumping her in Lake Marco. I did not go to the area of San Marco on July 11, 2022, or July 12, 2022. I did not enter, drive, or manipulate Ms. Febres’ vehicle after she shot Mr. Singleton,” the statement reads.

The motion to dismiss makes note of a controlled phone call, where someone identified as Corey Ellis admitted to helping Singleton transport and dispose of the body. It also mentions an interview with a detective at the police station.

“During the interview, Mr. Ellis confessed to helping Mr. Singleton transport and dispose of (redacted) body and subsequent disposal of her vehicle. Additionally, Mr. Ells provided an account for the circumstances that lead to the shooting of (redacted),” the document reads.

The motion adds that Singleton was arrested and detained by the JSO in a separate case on July 17 and that on Oct. 3, Singleton met with a detective and “confessed to shooting (redacted) and dumping her body in Lake Marco.”