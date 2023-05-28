Mother advocating for violence to stop after daughter was stabbed

The mother of a teen who was stabbed in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood has a message for the community to stop the violence.

Ramiyah Hampton was visiting a friend at the Blodgett Villas when she was stabbed while trying to stop a fight.

La’Tina Willis said the fight broke out over water being spilled.

“She saw there were little kids around and was about to get in the way where they would’ve been hurt and she was trying to protect them and move them out the way,” Willis said.

Hampton was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Willis said she was instantly concerned about her daughter after learning what happened.

“We received phone calls about violence before taking place where it’s been on the news about losing a family member so the first thing in my mind is she alive, is she okay because I didn’t have any information.”

Willis said this situation hits home because she has an organization that pushes to stop the violence.

“I have ‘Born to Exhale.’ I work in the community. I deal with domestic violence. I deal with communication. Ways to solve when you are upset versus crying and acting out in anger. And then here it is it hits my own home.”

Willis encouraged people to find ways to solve issues in a positive way instead of a negative one.

Hampton has recovered from her injuries and is doing okay.