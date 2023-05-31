Man to be sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed UNF student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a University of North Florida student nearly two years ago will be sentenced in court in a hearing that starts Wednesday.

Megan Mooney was 22 years old when she was killed in that crash in July 2021.

Michael Motley’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit when he hit Mooney’s car on Philips Highway in the Bayard area. The FHP report said Motley was driving along Philips Highway when he hit Mooney’s car as it was turning into an intersection in the Bayard neighborhood.

Motley wasn’t arrested until nearly a year after the crash, which is often typical for DUI investigations.

At the time of Motley’s arrest, Mooney’s friends and family said it was a long time coming, and now the wheels of justice continue turning.

With Motley’s sentencing about to be underway, they’re remembering a young woman they say was a friend to everyone.

Mooney was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority at UNF, and she worked at Surfer The Bar in Jacksonville Beach.

Mooney’s friends shared memories of her and talked about how Motley’s actions that day have impacted their lives.

“She was my best friend,” Ashlynn Dugan said. “She was a great spirit. She was always happy, funny and just smiling, and always lit up the room with her smile. She had a great energy with her, for sure.”

Collin Stephens, another one of Mooney’s close friends, said he wants people to really think before they get behind the wheel drunk.

“Think about the lives you’re going to affect,“ Stephens said. “Her parents, best friends, family members, all have to wake up every morning and they don’t have the person who made them happiest by their side.”

Motley’s sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Duval County Courthouse.

News4JAX will keep you updated on the outcome.