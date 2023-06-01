JSO seeking identity of wanted man connected to armed sexual battery incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a wanted man said to be connected to an armed sexual battery incident.

The sheriff’s office did not say when the alleged act was committed but said it happened near Interstate 295 and Gate Parkway.

The individual is described to be a man in his 30s, about 6-foot tall with a muscular frame. He has blue eyes and brown hair; at the time of the incident, he wore black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

A composite sketch of the man in question was created to help with the search.

Police urge that if you see this man, do not approach him because he could be potentially armed and dangerous.

Call 904-630-0500 or email JSOcrimetips@Jaxsheriff.org if you have any information on the identity.