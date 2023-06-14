90º

JSO arrests man accused in 2018 murder

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Anthony A. Jones, 34, accused in 2018 murder. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office along with U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a man accused in a 2018 murder on the city’s Westside.

According to JSO, John Dawsey, 34, was found shot on a sidewalk in the Woodstock neighborhood on Dec. 23 and died at the hospital. Witnesses told police several suspects ran from the scene but they did not have a description.

The day after the shooting, a man was arrested and accused of accessory after the fact.

It wasn’t until this week a second suspect, Anthony Jones, 34, was arrested and accused of murder.

