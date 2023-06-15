How much will members of mayor-elect Deegan’s executive staff make each year? Here’s a breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – So just how much will newly named members of Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan’s executive staff make?

News4JAX on Thursday obtained documents showing their salaries and learned more about the new roles Deegan is creating for her staff.

While the three-digit salaries are above what many Jacksonville residents make, their pay is comparable to what people in the current positions in the mayor’s office are making.

Here’s a breakdown:

Erica Connor will serve as Executive Assistant and make $85,000 a year. She is a former practicing attorney, law school counselor and legal recruiter, with experience managing local and state political campaigns.

Pat McCollough will serve as Chief of Staff and make $230,000 a year. She is a Transition Advisor and managed Mayor-Elect Deegan’s campaign. Pat is a retired U.S. Marine Sergeant Major. She has also led regional, state and national public health, political, organizing, and advocacy campaigns.

Karen Bowling will serve as Chief Administrative Officer and is set to make $275,0000 a year. She is Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of North Florida. Karen previously served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Jacksonville, CEO of an urgent care clinic network, and as a healthcare executive.

Phil Perry will serve as Chief Communications Officer and make $185,000. He is a Transition Advisor and led communications for Mayor-Elect Deegan’s campaign. Phil has provided strategic communications counsel to national nonprofits, Fortune 500 companies, and political campaigns at all levels.

Melissa Ross will serve as Director of Strategic Initiatives & Liaison to the Press. and be paid $185,000 a year. She is the host of “First Coast Connect” on WJCT and co-host of “The Florida Roundup.” Beyond her time as an award-winning radio host, she has been a television anchor, reporterand executive producer.

Lakesha Burton will make $185,000 a year in her role as Chief of Public Safety. She was the Crime & Safety analyst for WJXT. Previously, she was a candidate for Sheriff and served for 24 years in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office rising to the rank of Assistant Chief.

Dr. Parvez Ahmed will serve as Director of Diversity & Inclusion and be paid $185,000 a year. He is a Professor of Finance at the University of North Florida and two-term member of the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission. Parvez is also a member of the Museum of Science & History board.

Mike Weinstein will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer until October 2023, but after that, Anna Brosche will take over and make $250,000 a year. She is the Relationship Partner at BDO Alliance. Before that, she managed a 40-person local CPA firm. She previously served as Jacksonville City Council President and was a candidate for mayor.

Ed Randolph will serve as Director of Economic Development and make $200,000. Currently, he is the Director of Economic Development for JEA and previously served as the City of Jacksonville’s Director of Business Development.

Bob Rhodes will serve as Interim General Counsel effective July 1 and be paid $242,000. Bob has served as an executive and general counsel for multiple companies. He has also advised the State of Florida on growth management, planning and property rights. On the local level, he has chaired numerous boards focused on downtown and economic development.

Outside of pay, some are wondering why new positions were created, like the Chief of Public Safety. The position will be held by Burton, who is moving away from WJXT to her new role.

Some viewers have emailed News4JAX to ask if her new job created by Deegan is a dig at current Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters who defeated Burton in the 2022 election. But Burton said Thursday that couldn’t be further from the truth and her job will target different areas than the sheriff does.

“You know, there are those who want to create havoc, but we are so much bigger than that. I think that we all saw from me or Donna Deegan that she has a spirit of cooperation and of unity and she just wants to do the very best. So I think this is going to be a great partnership, I will stay in my lane and allow the sheriff to do his job,” Burton said.

The sheriff responded with a statement:

“As the duly elected Sheriff of Duval County, I am charged with leading public safety and law enforcement in our community. Our JSO team is eager to work with those who share that mission. I look forward to assigning an appropriately ranked JSO liaison to work directly with Ms. Burton as needed, in her civilian role as Chief of Public Safety. I, personally, will work with Mayor Elect Deegan, just as I have with Mayor Curry to ensure the safety and security of all Jacksonville citizens.”

News4JAX compared the salaries of Deegan’s staff to those of current Mayor Lenny Curry and found that Deegan’s chief of staff will make $55,000 less than Brian Hughes, Curry’s CAO, who is making around $330,000.

One of the names on the new staff that is drawing a lot of attention is Melissa Ross.

Ross is leaving her job at WJCT and will deal with people in the media. Her new salary is about the same as what the person doing the job now is taking home.

Another position being created, Dr. Sunil Joshi will serve as Chief Health Officer. He is an allergist and immunologist who has previously served as President of the Duval County Medical Society and several more local and state medical associations. Joshi is still in contract negotiations.